Russian ambassador booed at WWII commemoration event in Germany after showing up uninvited – photo

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev has once again appeared at a commemorative event without an invitation – this time, he showed up at a ceremony in the town of Torgau marking the 80th anniversary of the historic handshake between American and Soviet soldiers on the Elbe River on 25 April 1945.

Source: German press agency dpa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Surrounded by journalists and local residents, Nechayev said: "We must remember the fallen soldiers, so this day is very important for us."

Advertisement:

Shortly before the event, Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev had called for the Russian ambassador not to be allowed to attend.

Asked what he thought about not being welcome, Nechayev responded: "I don’t feel that way, I feel comfortable."

The ambassador spoke with several attendees. A black-and-orange ribbon, which Russians regard as a symbol of the Second World War, adorned his lapel.

Advertisement:

Sergei Nechayev. Photo: Russian Embassy in Germany

Michael Kretschmer, Minister-President of the German state of Saxony, addressed Ambassador Nechayev with clear words regarding the war Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.

"It was Russia that started the war against Ukraine in violation of international law. Not in [2022], but back in 2014. And only Russia, only Russia must end this war," Kretschmer said, addressing Nechayev, who was booed by the crowd several times.

Kretschmer also acknowledged the enormous Soviet losses, but reminded those present that the final victory in the East was not solely Russia’s.

"Among them [the Soviet army – ed.] were many Russians, but also Ukrainians, Belarusians and Georgians. It would have been nicer, more appropriate, if we had been joined by representatives of Ukraine, Georgia or Belarus," he added.

Kretschmer suggested that they may have refused to attend due to the presence of the Russian ambassador.

Background:

Last week, Nechayev also showed up uninvited at the Seelow Heights Memorial, accompanied by security and his Belarusian counterpart.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted in Brandenburg after Nechayev announced plans to attend events marking the end of WWII, despite having his invitation revoked.

Axel Drecoll, director of the memorial, stated that if Nechayev dared to appear, he would have to deal with the police.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!