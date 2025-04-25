All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy announces meetings that should bring Ukraine closer to ceasefire

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 25 April 2025, 21:33
Zelenskyy announces meetings that should bring Ukraine closer to ceasefire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

krainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced critical meetings in the coming days that should bring Ukraine closer to peace.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 25 April

Quote: "In the coming days, very significant meetings may take place – meetings that should bring us closer to silence for Ukraine. An unconditional ceasefire is needed. 

Advertisement:

Real pressure on Russia is needed so that they accept either the American proposal to cease fire and move towards peace, or our proposal – whichever one can truly work and ensure a reliable, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, and then – a dignified peace and security guarantees." 

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that he had held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. In addition, he discussed the supply of air defence systems with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with specific responsibilities. We will seek to reach a corresponding agreement with the United States as well – an agreement on Patriots for Ukraine.

We are ready to purchase the necessary number of Patriot systems for our country. This is not about charity. We have proposed concrete deal options to protect our people. I have instructed our diplomats to work more actively toward a response on Patriots."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trump in Rome
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
Trump demands that Ukraine sign mineral resources deal "immediately"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
Zelenskyy may be unable to attend Pope Francis's funeral, but Ukraine will be represented
RECENT NEWS
12:02
Four injured in Russian drone strike on minibus near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
11:46
Ukrainian volunteers rescue animals in frontline Zaporizhzhia: fluffiest photo report
11:05
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trump in Rome
10:28
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
09:22
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
09:01
Russia kills two residents in Yarova, Donetsk Oblast
08:44
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
08:27
Teenager injured by falling Russian drone debris in Kharkiv
08:06
UpdatedRussian drone strikes nine-storey building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing and injuring people
07:52
Russia lost 1,110 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: