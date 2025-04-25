Zelenskyy announces meetings that should bring Ukraine closer to ceasefire

krainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced critical meetings in the coming days that should bring Ukraine closer to peace.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 25 April

Quote: "In the coming days, very significant meetings may take place – meetings that should bring us closer to silence for Ukraine. An unconditional ceasefire is needed.

Advertisement:

Real pressure on Russia is needed so that they accept either the American proposal to cease fire and move towards peace, or our proposal – whichever one can truly work and ensure a reliable, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, and then – a dignified peace and security guarantees."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that he had held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. In addition, he discussed the supply of air defence systems with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with specific responsibilities. We will seek to reach a corresponding agreement with the United States as well – an agreement on Patriots for Ukraine.

We are ready to purchase the necessary number of Patriot systems for our country. This is not about charity. We have proposed concrete deal options to protect our people. I have instructed our diplomats to work more actively toward a response on Patriots."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!