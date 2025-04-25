Trump demands that Ukraine sign mineral resources deal "immediately"

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Ukraine sign the agreement on the use of mineral resources as soon as possible.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump's post on Truth Social

Details: Trump stated that Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States".

Advertisement:

"It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY," he added.

Background:

Earlier this week, it became known that after the meeting between Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the agreement on economic partnership between Kyiv and Washington was still not ready for signing.

Meanwhile, Trump also mentioned that work on the peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is progressing smoothly and, in his opinion, success is just around the corner.

On 17 April, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum confirming their intention to finalise and conclude a deal that will be beneficial to both nations.

According to the memorandum, the agreement will involve the creation of an Investment Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the work on the agreement cannot conflict with Ukraine's European integration path.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!