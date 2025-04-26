All Sections
Russian drone strikes nine-storey building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing and injuring people

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 26 April 2025, 08:06
Explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

A Russian drone has struck a nine-storey building in the city of Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A man has been killed and six people injured in the attack, including an 11-year-old child.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy drone hit a nine-storey building. Apartments are on fire. Early reports indicate that three people have been injured, including a child."

Details: Lysak said emergency services are working at the scene. "More information will be provided in the morning," he added.

Updated: At 07:30, Lysak reported that the drone strike had caused a fire in two apartments. In total, three apartment buildings and six cars were damaged.

Quote: "Sadly, a man was killed. Four people were injured: an 11-year-old girl and three women, one of whom is in a critical condition."

Details: Lysak added that a man had also been injured in the nighttime attack on the Dnipro district. Several fires were recorded, a non-residential building was destroyed and several businesses were damaged.

The Russians attacked the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district with FPV drones on the evening of 25 April. A man was injured in the attack and an excavator was destroyed in the fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

