Teenager injured by falling Russian drone debris in Kharkiv

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 April 2025, 08:27
Fire appliance at the scene. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A 14-year-old boy has been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 25-26 April, suffering an acute stress reaction.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv City Council

Details: Kharkiv City Council confirmed that the child had suffered a blast injury.

Earlier, the council had reported that drone debris had fallen near a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Balconies were damaged and windows were shattered.

Kharkivdrones
