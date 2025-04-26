Teenager injured by falling Russian drone debris in Kharkiv

Fire appliance at the scene. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A 14-year-old boy has been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 25-26 April, suffering an acute stress reaction.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv City Council

Details: Kharkiv City Council confirmed that the child had suffered a blast injury.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the council had reported that drone debris had fallen near a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Balconies were damaged and windows were shattered.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!