Teenager injured by falling Russian drone debris in Kharkiv
Saturday, 26 April 2025, 08:27
A 14-year-old boy has been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 25-26 April, suffering an acute stress reaction.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv City Council
Details: Kharkiv City Council confirmed that the child had suffered a blast injury.
Earlier, the council had reported that drone debris had fallen near a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Balconies were damaged and windows were shattered.
