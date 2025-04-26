Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight

Russian troops have attacked Ukraine with an Oniks anti-ship cruise missile, two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles and 114 attack UAVs.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: A total of 66 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down in the east, north, south and centre of the country. Another 31 disappeared from radar without causing adverse effects.

The Russian attack targeted Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

