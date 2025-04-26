All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 April 2025, 10:28
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Number of downed drones. Photo: Air Force of Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked Ukraine with an Oniks anti-ship cruise missile, two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles and 114 attack UAVs.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: A total of 66 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down in the east, north, south and centre of the country. Another 31 disappeared from radar without causing adverse effects.

Advertisement:

The Russian attack targeted Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: We've discussed a lot
White House: Brief meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very productive"
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trump in Rome
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with over 100 UAVs at night: 81 drones fail to reach their target
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
Russia has targeted Ukraine with 77 drones since 22 April morning: 38 destroyed, 31 go off radar
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Zelenskyy-Macron meeting happening right now in Rome
14:36
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first stage of Diamond League in Xiamen
14:26
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: We've discussed a lot
14:09
Russian military helicopter violates Polish airspace
13:46
Putin received report on alleged completion of operation to liberate Kursk Oblast – map
12:58
White House: Brief meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very productive"
12:51
Trump and Zelenskyy given front-row seats at Pope Francis' funeral
12:46
Ukraine and NATO set priorities for joint training centre
12:02
Four injured in Russian drone strike on minibus near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
11:46
Ukrainian volunteers rescue animals in frontline Zaporizhzhia: fluffiest photo report
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: