Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Saturday, 26 April 2025, 10:28
Russian troops have attacked Ukraine with an Oniks anti-ship cruise missile, two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles and 114 attack UAVs.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine
Details: A total of 66 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down in the east, north, south and centre of the country. Another 31 disappeared from radar without causing adverse effects.
Advertisement:
The Russian attack targeted Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!