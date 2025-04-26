Russian military helicopter violates Polish airspace

The Polish army has reported that a military helicopter belonging to Russia's Baltic Fleet violated Polish airspace on the evening of Friday 25 April.

Source: Polish Armed Forces Operational Command in a statement on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: A Russian military helicopter violated Polish airspace last night, Operational Command reported on the morning of Saturday 26 April.

"A Russian military helicopter belonging to the Baltic Fleet violated the airspace over Poland's territorial waters above the Baltic Sea on the evening of 25 April," the statement said.

The Polish army added that the flight of the Russian aircraft had been monitored by military radar systems of the Polish Armed Forces and civilian systems of the Polish Air Navigation Agency.

"On-duty air defence assets and personnel remained on constant alert to ensure the safety of Polish airspace," the Сommand said.

It noted that the nature of the incident indicates that "Russia is testing the readiness of our air defence systems".

Background:

Swedish Gripen fighter jets, which have been patrolling NATO airspace from Polish territory since April, were scrambled for the first time due to the presence of a Russian military aircraft.

On the morning of 24 April, Poland scrambled its aircraft because of a Russian missile attack against Ukraine, which is already standard procedure in such cases.

