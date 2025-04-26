All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strikes kill three, wound eight in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 April 2025, 16:32
Russian strikes kill three, wound eight in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 26 April. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Three civilians were killed and eight wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday 26 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The invaders dropped three bombs on Kostiantynivka at 11:35 on 26 April 2025. The munitions hit a residential area. A 41-year-old civilian suffered fatal injuries. A 60-year-old woman and a 50-year-old local resident sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractured ribs and lacerations.

Advertisement:

The aggressor state's troops targeted the settlement again at 12:18. A 45-year-old local resident was killed. In addition, a married couple aged 52 and 56, along with a 56-year-old man, were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds."

Details: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 bomb fitted with a UMPK guidance kit, which converts unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

Russian forces also attacked the Pokrovsk district, striking near the village of Novoekonomichne. A 55-year-old man was killed in the attack. The driver of a car and two passengers, aged between 40 and 64, sustained contusions and shrapnel wounds and received medical assistance. The type of weapon used by the Russian forces is currently being identified.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
McDonald's registers trademark in Russia
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
Trump demands that Ukraine sign mineral resources deal "immediately"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Four injured in Russian drone strike on minibus near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
Russia kills two residents in Yarova, Donetsk Oblast
Russians drop bomb on house in Donetsk Oblast, killing father and son – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:31
Estonian president urges Trump to stay committed to Ukraine peace efforts
19:19
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss Ukraine's steps towards EU accession
19:08
Macron after meeting Zelenskyy: Now it's up to Putin to prove he wants peace
18:44
Russia has lost nearly 67,000 Russian and North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast, says Ukraine's General Staff
18:28
Italian PM after meeting Zelenskyy: Russia must show real will for peace
18:22
Zelenskyy and UK’s Starmer discuss steps towards full ceasefire and security guarantees – video
18:11
Italian PM believes Zelenskyy-Trump meeting has "huge meaning"
17:29
Putin is "just tapping me along", says Trump after Zelenskyy meeting
17:13
Russia open to Ukraine talks without preconditions, Putin tells Trump's envoy Witkoff
16:32
Russian strikes kill three, wound eight in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: