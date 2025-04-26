Russian strikes kill three, wound eight in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 26 April. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Three civilians were killed and eight wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday 26 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The invaders dropped three bombs on Kostiantynivka at 11:35 on 26 April 2025. The munitions hit a residential area. A 41-year-old civilian suffered fatal injuries. A 60-year-old woman and a 50-year-old local resident sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractured ribs and lacerations.

The aggressor state's troops targeted the settlement again at 12:18. A 45-year-old local resident was killed. In addition, a married couple aged 52 and 56, along with a 56-year-old man, were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds."

Details: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 bomb fitted with a UMPK guidance kit, which converts unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

Russian forces also attacked the Pokrovsk district, striking near the village of Novoekonomichne. A 55-year-old man was killed in the attack. The driver of a car and two passengers, aged between 40 and 64, sustained contusions and shrapnel wounds and received medical assistance. The type of weapon used by the Russian forces is currently being identified.

