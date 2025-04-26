All Sections
Russia's 24 April attack on Kyiv damaged 54 apartment buildings in Sviatoshynskyi district

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 April 2025, 20:05
A damaged apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Photo: State Emergency Service

Fifty-four apartment buildings in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district have been damaged as a result of the massive Russian missile attack on the capital on the night of 23-24 April.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In Sviatoshynskyi district, the clean-up after the missile strike is complete...

The strike affected 54 apartment buildings, damaging 723 apartments to various extents.

Staff at the social protection department of the Sviatoshinskyi District Military Administration continue to accept applications for compensation. As of today, 530 applications have already been submitted."

Details: Tkachenko added that rescue workers have removed more than 2,400 cubic metres of destroyed building materials from the affected areas.

Background:

  • On the night of 23-24 April, Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack.
  • A Russian strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district killed 12 people and injured 87 others.

