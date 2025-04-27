Ukrainian defenders repel Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast: equipment destroyed, around 40 troops killed

Ukrainian defence forces have repelled a Russian assault on the village of Bahatyr in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 15 motorcycles, damaging 9 cars and killing about 40 Russian soldiers.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Details: The Russian military command sent an assault column of 18 motorcycles and 10 cars to break through to the village of Bahatyr in Donetsk Oblast on 26 April.

Ukrainian forces reported that, thanks to the professional work of their headquarters in organising intelligence, Russian troops were detected in advance and their column was targeted.

"Close cooperation between brigades, proper organisation of intelligence and clear command of operations prevented the enemy's intentions from being realised.

Out of 18 motorcycles, 15 were destroyed, and 9 out of 10 vehicles were damaged. Enemy losses in manpower amounted to about 40," said the Vuhledar Tactical Group of the Ukrainian defence forces.

