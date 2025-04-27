Russia loses 1,030 troops and 8 tanks in Ukraine over past 24 hours
Sunday, 27 April 2025, 07:58
Russian forces have lost a further 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 8 tanks and 42 artillery systems, in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 948,640 (+1,030) military personnel;
- 10,719 (+8) tanks;
- 22,325 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,007 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,373 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,145 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 34,011 (+114) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 46,187 (+136) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
