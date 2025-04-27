Russia loses 1,030 troops and 8 tanks in Ukraine over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost a further 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 8 tanks and 42 artillery systems, in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 948,640 (+1,030) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,719 (+8) tanks;

tanks; 22,325 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 27,007 (+42) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,373 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,145 (+0) air defence systems;

370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

335 (+0) helicopters;

34,011 (+114) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

46,187 (+136) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

