All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,030 troops and 8 tanks in Ukraine over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 April 2025, 07:58
Russia loses 1,030 troops and 8 tanks in Ukraine over past 24 hours
A Ukrainian rocket artillery piece. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost a further 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 8 tanks and 42 artillery systems, in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 948,640 (+1,030) military personnel;
  • 10,719 (+8) tanks;
  • 22,325 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,007 (+42) artillery systems;
  • 1,373 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,145 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 34,011 (+114) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 46,187 (+136) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian air defences destroy 57 out of 149 drones launched by Russia overnight, 67 go off radar
Man killed and child injured in Russian drone strikes on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
McDonald's registers trademark in Russia
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
All News
Casualties
Russia lost 1,110 soldiers over past day
First burials of unidentified soldiers to take place at memorial cemetery in May
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
11:27
Estonia vows to continue deterring Russian shadow fleet vessels
10:51
Russian guided bombs hit residential areas in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: body found under rubble – photos
10:35
Polish president mentions "special spirit", commenting on Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Vatican
10:17
US Senate discusses new sanctions on Russia after Trump criticises Russian strikes on Ukraine
09:13
Ukrainian air defences destroy 57 out of 149 drones launched by Russia overnight, 67 go off radar
08:56
Woman injured in Russian drone attack on apartment block near Odesa
08:27
Russian attacks kill 5 and injure over 20 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:58
Russia loses 1,030 troops and 8 tanks in Ukraine over past 24 hours
07:42
Man killed and child injured in Russian drone strikes on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
06:40
Ukrainian resistance sabotages railway and disrupts Russian logistics in occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: