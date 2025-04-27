All Sections
Russian attacks kill 5 and injure over 20 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 April 2025, 08:27
Russian attacks kill 5 and injure over 20 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast on 26 April. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces killed four people in Donetsk Oblast and one in Kherson Oblast on 26 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian bombardments killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast on 26 April: two in the town of Kostiantynivka and one in each of the settlements of Novoekonomichne and Zoria.

A further 17 people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, with 7 in Kostiantynivka alone.

Four more people were injured in each of the settlements of Novoekonomichne and Nykanorivka, and one in each of Zoria and Siversk.

In addition, one person was killed and five injured in Kherson Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastKherson Oblast
