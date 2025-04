Ukrainian air defences destroy 57 out of 149 drones launched by Russia overnight, 67 go off radar

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 149 loitering munitions on the night of 26-27 April 2025. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 57 of them, while a further 67 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The drones have been shot down in Ukraine's east, north, south and centre.

The Russian attack has affected Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts.

