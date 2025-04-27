All Sections
US Senate discusses new sanctions on Russia after Trump criticises Russian strikes on Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 April 2025, 10:17
US Senate discusses new sanctions on Russia after Trump criticises Russian strikes on Ukraine
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Facebook

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has once again highlighted his bill to impose secondary duties on imports of oil, gas, uranium and other products from Russia.

Source: Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham's comment comes as US President Donald Trump criticised the latest Russian strikes on civilian cities in Ukraine and expressed doubt that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to end the war. He has also threatened to impose sanctions on Russia.

In response, Graham said he appreciated the efforts of Trump and his team, who are "working diligently to end the war in Ukraine – that was created by Putin's barbaric invasion – in an honourable and just way".

"As to additional sanctions on Putin’s Russia, I have bipartisan legislation with almost 60 cosponsors that would put secondary tariffs on any country that purchases Russian oil, gas, uranium or other products," he said.

Graham noted that the Senate "stands ready to move in this direction and will do so overwhelmingly if Russia does not embrace an honourable, just and enduring peace".

Background: President Zelenskyy met with Donald Trump before Pope Francis' farewell ceremony in Rome. The meeting occurred amid growing US pressure on Kyiv to bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

