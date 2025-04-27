All Sections
Russian guided bombs hit residential areas in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: body found under rubble – photos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 April 2025, 10:51
Russian guided bombs hit residential areas in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: body found under rubble – photos
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Emergency workers retrieved the body of a man in the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Sunday 27 April. He had been killed in a Russian airstrike the previous evening.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Emergency workers noted that Russian warplanes had struck residential areas of Kupiansk with guided bombs on the evening of 26 April. One bomb completely destroyed a house and damaged seven others.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a building and workshops belonging to a defunct educational institution had been partially destroyed by the bombardment.

 
The body retrieved from under the rubble.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Emergency workers retrieved the body of a man, around 89, from under the rubble on Sunday morning. Two women aged 65 and 60 were also injured and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Kharkiv Oblastattack
