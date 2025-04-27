Two police officers injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast
Sunday, 27 April 2025, 13:50
Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr Oblast once again on the night of 26-27 April. One civilian has been taken to hospital, and two National Police officers have been injured.
Source: Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration
Details: Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration reported that the civilian had suffered an acute stress reaction. The injuries of the police officers have not been specified, but they were injured in a double-tap strike while dealing with the aftermath of the previous attack.
The Russian attack damaged at least 15 residential buildings, industrial premises and 4 cars.
The falling debris caused fires in the open.
