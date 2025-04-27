All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two police officers injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 April 2025, 13:50
Two police officers injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr Oblast once again on the night of 26-27 April. One civilian has been taken to hospital, and two National Police officers have been injured.

Source: Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration

Details: Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration reported that the civilian had suffered an acute stress reaction. The injuries of the police officers have not been specified, but they were injured in a double-tap strike while dealing with the aftermath of the previous attack.

Advertisement:

The Russian attack damaged at least 15 residential buildings, industrial premises and 4 cars.

 
A fire started by the Russian attack.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The falling debris caused fires in the open.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues active defensive operations in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts
Malta sold passports to sanctioned Russians, says FT
Eleven Russian missiles intercepted in two minutes: Ukrainian Air Force notes NASAMS performance
Ukrainian air defences destroy 57 out of 149 drones launched by Russia overnight, 67 go off radar
Man killed and child injured in Russian drone strikes on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
McDonald's registers trademark in Russia
All News
Zhytomyr Oblast
Russian nighttime attack: two injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and rescue workers hit in Zhytomyr Oblast – photos
Russian drone hits residential building in Zhytomyr Oblast, killing one person
Russians attack Zhytomyr Oblast: three injured, one house destroyed – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:16
Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues active defensive operations in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts
15:52
Russia drops two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, destroying upper floors of residential building – video, photos
14:54
Malta sold passports to sanctioned Russians, says FT
14:26
Three civilians injured in Russian bomb attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
13:50
Two police officers injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast
13:32
Ukrainian government calls Zelenskyy-Trump meeting chance for peace through strength
13:20
UK intelligence reports on how Russia recruits foreigners for war against Ukraine
12:41
Eleven Russian missiles intercepted in two minutes: Ukrainian Air Force notes NASAMS performance
12:24
No NATO for Ukraine helps Russia plan future aggression, European commissioner says
11:27
Estonia vows to continue deterring Russian shadow fleet vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: