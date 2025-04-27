Two police officers injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast

Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr Oblast once again on the night of 26-27 April. One civilian has been taken to hospital, and two National Police officers have been injured.

Source: Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration

Details: Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration reported that the civilian had suffered an acute stress reaction. The injuries of the police officers have not been specified, but they were injured in a double-tap strike while dealing with the aftermath of the previous attack.

Advertisement:

The Russian attack damaged at least 15 residential buildings, industrial premises and 4 cars.

A fire started by the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The falling debris caused fires in the open.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!