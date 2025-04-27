All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia drops two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, destroying upper floors of residential building – video, photos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 April 2025, 15:52
Russia drops two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, destroying upper floors of residential building – video, photos
The destroyed building. Screenshot: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

At around 10:00, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on a residential area. The attack damaged medical and educational institutions, a municipal facility, houses and two apartment buildings.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Footage shows that the upper floors of one of the apartment buildings have been destroyed. 

Advertisement:

Four people have been injured, two of whom have been taken to hospital.

Background: On the morning of 27 April, the Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the residential area of the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing three civilians and injuring four others.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Khersonattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues active defensive operations in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts
Malta sold passports to sanctioned Russians, says FT
Eleven Russian missiles intercepted in two minutes: Ukrainian Air Force notes NASAMS performance
Ukrainian air defences destroy 57 out of 149 drones launched by Russia overnight, 67 go off radar
Man killed and child injured in Russian drone strikes on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
McDonald's registers trademark in Russia
All News
Kherson
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
Russia attacks hospital in Kherson with drones: six injured – video
Russians attack Mykolaiv with missiles and Kherson with artillery, injuring person
RECENT NEWS
17:49
US State Secretary on possible new sanctions against Russia: still not the time
17:33
"We left Kursk Oblast? Haven't heard": Ukraine's Special Forces reveal details of new operation – video
17:23
US State Secretary Rubio: this week will be critical to decide on further US efforts regarding war
16:16
Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues active defensive operations in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts
15:52
Russia drops two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, destroying upper floors of residential building – video, photos
14:54
Malta sold passports to sanctioned Russians, says FT
14:26
Three civilians injured in Russian bomb attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
13:50
Two police officers injured in Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast
13:32
Ukrainian government calls Zelenskyy-Trump meeting chance for peace through strength
13:20
UK intelligence reports on how Russia recruits foreigners for war against Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: