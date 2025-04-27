Russia drops two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, destroying upper floors of residential building – video, photos

At around 10:00, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on a residential area. The attack damaged medical and educational institutions, a municipal facility, houses and two apartment buildings.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Footage shows that the upper floors of one of the apartment buildings have been destroyed.

Four people have been injured, two of whom have been taken to hospital.

Background: On the morning of 27 April, the Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the residential area of the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing three civilians and injuring four others.

