Russia has lost almost 950,000 soldiers since February 2022
Monday, 28 April 2025, 07:29
Russia has lost 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to almost 950,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 949,800 (+1,160) military personnel;
- 10,723 (+4) tanks;
- 22,338 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,038 (+31) artillery systems;
- 1,373 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,145 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 34,083 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 46,292 (+105) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
