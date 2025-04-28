All Sections
Russia has lost almost 950,000 soldiers since February 2022

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 April 2025, 07:29
Russia has lost almost 950,000 soldiers since February 2022
Ukrainian soldiers launching artillery fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to almost 950,000.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 949,800 (+1,160) military personnel;
  • 10,723 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,338 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,038 (+31) artillery systems;
  • 1,373 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,145 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 34,083 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 46,292 (+105) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

