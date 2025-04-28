Russia attacks Pokrovsk front 64 times, 23 Russian assaults in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 168 combat clashes have occurred on the front line over the past day. The fiercest situation has been recorded on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders have repelled 64 Russian attacks. The Russians have also attempted to storm the bridgehead in Russia's Kursk Oblast 23 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 April

Quote: "The enemy, using its advantage in manpower, is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the enemy's pressure, inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions six times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Mala Shapkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces carried out 20 assaults, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Nadiia, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka and Myrne and towards Novyi Mir.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled two Russian assaults towards the village of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, 16 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka and towards Mayske, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched nine assaults near the settlements of Ozarianivka, Dachne, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 64 Russian assaults near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Troitske Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Bahatyr and Nadiivka and towards Oleksiivka, Pokrovsk and Malynivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops launched 13 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne and Vilne Pole and towards Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attempted one unsuccessful assault near the settlement of Lobkove.

On the Prydniprovsk front, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

On the Huliaipole front, no combat clashes were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of the formation of offensive Russian groups have been detected.

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back Russian troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched seven airstrikes, dropping 13 guided aerial bombs and carried out 302 artillery attacks, including nine from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian assaults.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

