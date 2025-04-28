Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv on 24 April rises to 13: man, 45, dies in hospital

Flowers and children's toys at the scene of the ballistic missile strike in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A 45-year-old man has died in hospital, raising the death toll from the attack on the capital to 13 following the Russian missile strike on Kyiv on the night of 23-24 April.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 45-year-old man has just died in hospital from burns sustained during the enemy attack on 24 April."

Advertisement:

Details: Tkachenko reported that the man was survived by a minor daughter and a six-year-old adopted grandson. Their home was completely destroyed.

A total of 13 people were killed as a result of the Russian missile strike.

Background:

Advertisement:

On the night of 23-24 April, Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, 12 people were killed and another 87 were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!