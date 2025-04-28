All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv on 24 April rises to 13: man, 45, dies in hospital

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 28 April 2025, 13:38
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv on 24 April rises to 13: man, 45, dies in hospital
Flowers and children's toys at the scene of the ballistic missile strike in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A 45-year-old man has died in hospital, raising the death toll from the attack on the capital to 13 following the Russian missile strike on Kyiv on the night of 23-24 April.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 45-year-old man has just died in hospital from burns sustained during the enemy attack on 24 April."

Advertisement:

Details: Tkachenko reported that the man was survived by a minor daughter and a six-year-old adopted grandson. Their home was completely destroyed.

A total of 13 people were killed as a result of the Russian missile strike.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On the night of 23-24 April, Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack.
  • In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, 12 people were killed and another 87 were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warKyivmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company signs agreement on urgent gas purchase
Whereabouts of Ukraine's pro-Russian former president Yanukovych revealed
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Kremlin says it's ready to provide military assistance to North Korea if necessary
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Russia attacks Pokrovsk front 64 times, 23 Russian assaults in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
15:32
Russian drone attack damages gas facility in city of Cherkasy
15:01
Ukrainian foreign minister urges not to fall for claims that Russia is winning war
14:48
European Commission reacts to North Korean troops' deployment in war against Ukraine, calls it "desperation call from Russia"
14:29
EXPLAINERHow Ukraine is moving toward a "financial visa-free regime" and why it matters
14:19
Putin declares 3-day truce in honour of Victory Day
13:38
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv on 24 April rises to 13: man, 45, dies in hospital
13:23
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief admits there are many unresolved issues in field of basic general military training
12:50
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
12:39
Polish foreign minister disappointed that country's president did not influence Trump to pressure Russia
12:36
Kremlin says it's ready to provide military assistance to North Korea if necessary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: