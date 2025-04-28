Russian drones destroy major agricultural company in Kharkiv Oblast

An agricultural company that is a member of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council has been significantly damaged as a result of a Russian Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Andrii Dykun, head of the business association, on Facebook

Quote: "Russia continues to terrorise the civilian population and target agricultural companies in Ukraine. Today, at three in the morning in Kharkiv Oblast, a calf farm building, an administrative building, three cowsheds, two warehouses and a car were destroyed."

Details: Dykun also said that the farm had 281 dairy cows, of which at least 100 animals were killed in the attack.

The exact number will be determined once the rubble is cleared.

Background: A drone attack in Cherkasy damaged a gas supply facility. The authorities are urging residents of the oblast centre and some nearby towns to switch off their gas appliances.

