Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and artillery, injuring man

The Russian army has attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, more than 15 times today. A man was injured as a result.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor launched more than 15 attacks on the Nikopol district, using artillery and FPV drones. Nikopol and three hromadas – Myrove, Pokrov and Marhanets – were targeted. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 59-year-old man was injured in one of the attacks, but his condition is stable, and he is receiving outpatient treatment."

Details: The Russians also damaged three houses, an outbuilding, infrastructure, a petrol station, a power line and a gas pipeline.

