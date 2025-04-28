All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and artillery, injuring man

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 28 April 2025, 19:17
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and artillery, injuring man
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak

The Russian army has attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, more than 15 times today. A man was injured as a result.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor launched more than 15 attacks on the Nikopol district, using artillery and FPV drones. Nikopol and three hromadas – Myrove, Pokrov and Marhanets – were targeted. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

A 59-year-old man was injured in one of the attacks, but his condition is stable, and he is receiving outpatient treatment."

Details: The Russians also damaged three houses, an outbuilding, infrastructure, a petrol station, a power line and a gas pipeline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:
Ukraine urges tougher sanctions following admission that North Korean troops are fighting for Russia
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company signs agreement on urgent gas purchase
Whereabouts of Ukraine's pro-Russian former president Yanukovych revealed
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Man killed and child injured in Russian drone strikes on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian drone strikes nine-storey building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing and injuring people
Russian attack on Nikopol kills man and injures three women
RECENT NEWS
20:01
Ukraine urges tougher sanctions following admission that North Korean troops are fighting for Russia
19:47
Russian shadow fleet tanker nearly caused environmental catastrophe near Finland
19:17
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and artillery, injuring man
17:39
German president promises his country will be "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe"
17:37
Ukrainian air defences down 40 out of 166 Russian drones, 74 go off radar
17:16
Four children evacuated from Russian-occupied Kherson, including boy targeted for military service
17:01
Russian drones destroy major agricultural company in Kharkiv Oblast
16:58
Kyiv bids farewell to 17-year-old Danylo and his parents, victims of Russian attack
16:55
Ukraine offers Europe help in restoring power grids
16:44
Ukraine and US may sign minerals deal this week, FT says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: