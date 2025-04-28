All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine urges tougher sanctions following admission that North Korean troops are fighting for Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 28 April 2025, 20:01
Ukraine urges tougher sanctions following admission that North Korean troops are fighting for Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the international community should strengthen sanctions against Russia and North Korea following the official admission that North Korean troops are involved in the war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi on a live stream on X (Twitter)

Details: Tykhii described the confirmation of North Korean troops' involvement in the war against Ukraine "very telling", as the Moscow and Pyongyang regimes had previously denied it.

Advertisement:

"This once again underlines that both regimes of Putin and Kim Jong Un cannot be trusted. Their words cannot be trusted," Tykhyi said.

The Foreign Ministry representative also stressed that the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also Europe as a whole, the Indo-Pacific region and the Korean peninsula.

"Their missiles were very inaccurate in the beginning of Russiaʼs use of its [North Korean] ballistic missiles more than a year ago. And now they have become much more accurate. And this is because they are testing them on Ukraine and making them more effective."

Advertisement:

Tykhyi said Ukraine is calling for increased international pressure on Moscow and Pyongyang, "and the international community has to pressure these regimes and prevent them from getting access, for example, to Western technologies".

Background:

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has confirmed the deployment of troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine, stating that this complies with the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between North Korea and Russia.
  • Shortly afterwards, Russian leader Vladimir Putin also confirmed the involvement of North Korean troops on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine and "thanked" them.
  • The US State Department has expressed "concern", while the European Union called it "a desperation call from Russia".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Foreign Affairs MinistryNorth KoreaRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company signs agreement on urgent gas purchase
Whereabouts of Ukraine's pro-Russian former president Yanukovych revealed
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine's foreign minister: If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately, not wait until 8 May
Ukrainian foreign minister warns against falling for claims that Russia is winning war
Ukraine hands over list of Russia's violations of energy truce to US
RECENT NEWS
20:01
Ukraine urges tougher sanctions following admission that North Korean troops are fighting for Russia
19:47
Russian shadow fleet tanker nearly caused environmental catastrophe near Finland
19:17
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and artillery, injuring man
17:39
German president promises his country will be "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe"
17:37
Ukrainian air defences down 40 out of 166 Russian drones, 74 go off radar
17:16
Four children evacuated from Russian-occupied Kherson, including boy targeted for military service
17:01
Russian drones destroy major agricultural company in Kharkiv Oblast
16:58
Kyiv bids farewell to 17-year-old Danylo and his parents, victims of Russian attack
16:55
Ukraine offers Europe help in restoring power grids
16:44
Ukraine and US may sign minerals deal this week, FT says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: