Ukraine urges tougher sanctions following admission that North Korean troops are fighting for Russia

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the international community should strengthen sanctions against Russia and North Korea following the official admission that North Korean troops are involved in the war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi on a live stream on X (Twitter)

Details: Tykhii described the confirmation of North Korean troops' involvement in the war against Ukraine "very telling", as the Moscow and Pyongyang regimes had previously denied it.

"This once again underlines that both regimes of Putin and Kim Jong Un cannot be trusted. Their words cannot be trusted," Tykhyi said.

The Foreign Ministry representative also stressed that the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also Europe as a whole, the Indo-Pacific region and the Korean peninsula.

"Their missiles were very inaccurate in the beginning of Russiaʼs use of its [North Korean] ballistic missiles more than a year ago. And now they have become much more accurate. And this is because they are testing them on Ukraine and making them more effective."

Tykhyi said Ukraine is calling for increased international pressure on Moscow and Pyongyang, "and the international community has to pressure these regimes and prevent them from getting access, for example, to Western technologies".

Background:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has confirmed the deployment of troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine, stating that this complies with the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between North Korea and Russia.

Shortly afterwards, Russian leader Vladimir Putin also confirmed the involvement of North Korean troops on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine and "thanked" them.

The US State Department has expressed "concern", while the European Union called it "a desperation call from Russia".

