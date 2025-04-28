All Sections
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 28 April 2025, 09:36
Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has confirmed the involvement of North Korean troops on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine following a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and has "thanked" them. The US State Department has expressed "concern" and stated that military support for Russia from North Korea must cease.

Source: Sky News, citing a spokesperson for the US State Department; Russian news outlet Kommersant

Details: Sky News reported that the US State Department had stated it is "concerned" about North Korea’s "direct involvement" in the war.

In an email, a spokesperson for the department said that "military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation [to North Korea] in return must end".

Meanwhile, the Kremlin reported on Monday 28 April that Putin "thanked the North Korean units for participating in battles against the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk Oblast".

The Kremlin leader stated that "the Russian people will never forget the heroism of the Korean special forces fighters" who "gave their lives for Russia, for our shared freedom".

Background:

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed the deployment of troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine, stating that this complies with the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between North Korea and Russia.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia has lost more than 62,000 soldiers and more than 4,500 North Korean servicemen in the Kursk operational zone since the start of the Kursk operation.
  • The Korea Institute for Defence Analyses (KIDA) reported that North Korea has earned over US$20 billion through its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • An investigation by Reuters in cooperation with the Open Source Centre (OSC) revealed that over the past 20 months North Korea has supplied Russia with at least four million artillery shells which are being extensively used in the war against Ukraine. The deliveries have been taking place on a large and systematic scale via sea and rail routes, significantly boosting Russian military capabilities.
  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that "North Korea is using the war in Ukraine as a testing ground for its own military capabilities".

