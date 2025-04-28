Zelenskyy: Individuals from senior command of Russian armed forces killed

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received reports from Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service that individuals from the senior command of the Russian armed forces have been killed.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Reports from the heads of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the elimination of individuals from the senior command of the Russian armed forces. Justice inevitably comes."

Details: The head of the Security Service of Ukraine also reported to Zelenskyy on further measures to counter Russian agent networks in Ukraine and saboteurs.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working on further sanctions steps and announced new submissions to the National Security and Defence Council.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the morning of 25 April, a car exploded in the town of Balashikha near Moscow, killing Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik.

Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) reported that the department where Moskalik worked is the main link in the planning of operations in Ukraine.

On 26 April, the Russian Federal Security Service reported the detention of Ihnat Kuzin, alleged to be a Ukrainian intelligence agent, on suspicion of murdering Moskalik.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!