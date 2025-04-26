Murder of Russian general: FSB announces detention of "Ukrainian special services agent"

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported that an alleged agent of the Ukrainian special services has been detained on suspicion of murdering Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Russian state news agency TASS, citing the FSB Public Relations Centre

Quote: "As a result of urgent measures, an agent of the Ukrainian special services, Ihnat Kuzin, born in 1983, who holds a residence permit of Ukraine, has been detained."

Details: According to the FSB, Kuzin placed a bomb in a Volkswagen Golf in Balashikha, near Moscow, resulting in Moskalik being killed in the explosion.

It is claimed that the Ukrainian agent bought the car and installed an improvised explosive device in it, taking the components for the explosive from a cache the special services had set up in Moscow Oblast.

The FSB says the explosive device was remotely activated from Ukraine as Moskalik was leaving the entrance of a residential building.

The suspect was brought to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation as part of a criminal case under Articles 205.2 (terrorist act) and 222.1.1 (illegal possession of explosives or explosive devices) of the Russian Criminal Code.

Background:

On the morning of 25 April, a car exploded in the town of Balashikha, which borders Moscow, killing Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik of the Russian Defence Ministry.

Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) notes that the department where Moskalik worked is central to the planning of operations in Ukraine.

