Ukrainian forces hold back Russians on Pokrovsk front, repelling almost 60 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 29 April 2025, 08:16
Ukrainian forces. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 178 combat clashes have taken place on the front line over the past day, with the fiercest fighting continuing on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 59 attacks, while 15 combat clashes took place on the Kursk bridgehead (Russia).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 29 April

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders nine times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne and Mala Shapkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, seven assaults were recorded yesterday. The Ukrainian defence forces fought off Russian attacks near the settlements of Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 18 times, trying to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodiazi and Yampolivka and towards Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and Novyi Myr.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops successfully stopped six assaults near Ivano-Darivka and towards the settlements of Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched 10 attacks towards the settlement of Markove and near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, 14 Russian assaults took place near the settlements of Toretsk and Druzhba and towards Dyliivka and Dachne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders halted 59 Russian assaults near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Sribne and Andriivka, and towards Pokrovsk, Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka and Bohdanivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces launched 23 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Pryvilne, Kostiantynopil and Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Bahatyr and Shevchenko.

No combat clashes were recorded on the Huliaipole front over the past day.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops launched five assaults near the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove and Lobkove.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five Russian assaults.

There were no signs of Russian forces forming assault groups on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Ukraine’s defence forces continue their operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Over the past day on this front, there were 15 combat clashes; Russian forces carried out 17 airstrikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 338 attacks, including one from a multiple-launch rocket system.

Ukrainian troops are inflicting significant losses on Russian forces in personnel and equipment, actively undermining their offensive potential in the rear.

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
