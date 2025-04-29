Sister of Putin's top negotiator made secret visit to Ukraine in February

Natalia Dmitrieva, the sister of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s main negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, travelled to Ukraine using a US passport in February 2025.

Source: American journalist Katie Livingstone, citing her sources, on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Natalia Dmitrieva, the sister of top Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, travelled to Ukraine as recently as February 2025 – on an American passport, multiple sources have confirmed to me.

Border records show that Dmitrieva entered Ukraine on 8 February and departed on 12 February, just days before negotiations between Russia and the US were set to take place in Saudi Arabia on a potential Ukraine settlement."

Details: One of Livingstone’s sources reported that Dmitrieva had previously left Ukraine for the US at the beginning of 2022, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, together with her mother.

"Natalia’s activities while in Ukraine or purpose for travelling there are unknown," Livingstone noted.

The journalist also reported that although earlier records indicate both Natalia and her mother Tamara Shevchenko previously held Ukrainian passports, they have entered Ukraine in recent years using US passports. "It is unclear how Natalia and Tamara have American passports or whether they are currently living in the US," Livingstone said.

"It also looks like the Dmitriev family may own more assets in Europe and Ukraine than were previously known," she added.

