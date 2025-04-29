All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sister of Putin's top negotiator made secret visit to Ukraine in February

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 29 April 2025, 12:58
Sister of Putin's top negotiator made secret visit to Ukraine in February
Vladimir Putin and Kirill Dmitriev. Photo: Getty Images

Natalia Dmitrieva, the sister of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s main negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, travelled to Ukraine using a US passport in February 2025.

Source: American journalist Katie Livingstone, citing her sources, on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Natalia Dmitrieva, the sister of top Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, travelled to Ukraine as recently as February 2025 – on an American passport, multiple sources have confirmed to me.

Advertisement:

Border records show that Dmitrieva entered Ukraine on 8 February and departed on 12 February, just days before negotiations between Russia and the US were set to take place in Saudi Arabia on a potential Ukraine settlement."

Details: One of Livingstone’s sources reported that Dmitrieva had previously left Ukraine for the US at the beginning of 2022, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, together with her mother.

"Natalia’s activities while in Ukraine or purpose for travelling there are unknown," Livingstone noted.

Advertisement:

The journalist also reported that although earlier records indicate both Natalia and her mother Tamara Shevchenko previously held Ukrainian passports, they have entered Ukraine in recent years using US passports. "It is unclear how Natalia and Tamara have American passports or whether they are currently living in the US," Livingstone said.

"It also looks like the Dmitriev family may own more assets in Europe and Ukraine than were previously known," she added.

Read more: Officer Dmitriev: how a Kyiv-born financier became the main negotiator between Putin and Trump

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
Teenager killed and four people injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zelenskyy responds to Putin's "ceasefire" claim: "No reason to wait until 8 May"
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russian Defence Ministry reveals what General Moskalik, killed last week, did for Putin
Italian prime minister: Putin's three-day ceasefire is not enough
Russians attack Kyiv with drones: air defence downs 9 UAVs, 3 people injured
RECENT NEWS
15:34
Ukraine contracts 1.5bn cubic metres of gas
14:19
Starvation, isolation and foiled exchange: what is known about journalist Roshchyna's stay in Taganrog detention centre
14:00
One of Egypt's largest airlines to cut flights for Russians due to sanctions
13:22
Kremlin threatens new NATO members with "retaliatory" strikes and nuclear weapons
13:22
With signs of torture and some internal organs absent – Prosecutor General's Office tells about state of body identified as that of journalist Roshchyna
13:11
International media outlets take up investigation into journalist Roshchyna's captivity
13:05
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
12:58
Sister of Putin's top negotiator made secret visit to Ukraine in February
12:37
EXPLAINERHow Ukrainian refugees could influence Poland's presidential election
12:15
Ukrainian Air Force releases footage of MiG-29 shooting down Shahed drone – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: