Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 April 2025, 10:05
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Photo: Facebook The Economic Club of New York

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is leading negotiations on Ukrainian critical mineral resources, has announced an upcoming visit by a delegation from Kyiv.

Source: Bessent in an interview with Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bessent shared details of the Ukrainian delegation's upcoming visit in the context of negotiations on the minerals deal.

"I believe we may have a team from Ukraine coming over as soon as the end of this week or the beginning of next week," Bessent said.

"We don't want to lose any time because we believe this deal is so important for the American people, for the Ukrainian people and for the peace process," the minister added.

Background:

  • On 1 April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that Kyiv was in consultations with the US to agree on a "mutually acceptable text" for the minerals agreement.
  • On 28 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had received a revised version of the agreement from the US. He reiterated that Ukraine was not ready to recognise the US aid provided in recent years as debt.
  • Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump warned of "big problems" for Zelenskyy if he refused to sign the minerals deal.

