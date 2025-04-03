All Sections
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine

Serhiy SydorenkoThursday, 3 April 2025, 20:08
A Russian RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile. Stock photo: Getty Images

Intelligence gathered by the North Atlantic Alliance indicates that Russia continues to produce a significant number of missiles, suggesting that they are being stockpiled for future attacks despite a relative lull in missile strikes.

Source: a senior NATO official speaking to European Pravda during a ministerial meeting in Brussels

Details: The NATO representative said that Russia is stockpiling missiles for new attacks. He acknowledged that the aggressor state no longer needs to use missiles as frequently as before, as drone strikes have become a substitute. He explained that the Russians had significantly improved their use of kamikaze drones and were deploying them more effectively, which had reduced the need for large-scale missile strikes.

At the same time, the official said Russia’s need to resume missile strikes remained unchanged. He added that the current pattern mirrored past behaviour, where Russia would slow down long-range aerial strikes while building up stockpiles, only to later unleash them in large-scale attacks. The official said that such large-scale strikes have considerable military significance and affect morale – and if carried out every couple of weeks, they have an impact. He suggested that tactical reserves were being built up for future use in large-scale strikes.

He stressed that Russia was undoubtedly continuing to manufacture a large number of missiles, including ballistic ones, and was also purchasing additional supplies from North Korea. He noted that intelligence data confirmed this ongoing production and accumulation.

Background: 

  • On 25 March, during talks in Saudi Arabia, the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to work on a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a ban on attacks against energy infrastructure.
  • However, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said that additional technical consultations were required to implement the agreements.
  • Russia has issued a list of demands as a condition for agreeing to a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which was discussed during the meeting between representatives of Russia, the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on 23-25 March. 

