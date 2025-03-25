Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire in Black Sea after meeting with US

Russia has put forward a number of demands to agree to a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which was a topic of a meeting between representatives of the Russian Federation, the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on 23-25 March.

Source: the Kremlin in a statement following the meetings with the US delegation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Moscow confirmed an earlier statement by the White House that the parties had agreed to "ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea".

The statement also noted that the United States will "help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports".

The Kremlin, however, stated that these clauses would take effect only after several sanctions are lifted, specifically:

from Rosselkhozbank and other banks involved in the export of food and fertilisers;

from companies producing and exporting food and fertilisers, as well as companies insuring the relevant cargoes;

from Russian-flagged vessels transporting food and fertilisers and the servicing of such ships in ports;

on the supply of agricultural machinery and other goods used in the production of food and fertilisers to Russia.

However, this note was not included in the White House statement following the meetings.

Previously: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov noted that further technical consultations are required to put these agreements into action.

