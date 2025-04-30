Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 951,960 (+1,100) military personnel;
- 10,729 (+1) tanks;
- 22,353 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,091 (+11) artillery systems;
- 1,374 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,146 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 34,289 (+112) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 46,611 (+179) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,869 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
