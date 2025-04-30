All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

​​Russia starts building bridge to connect with North Korea

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 30 April 2025, 12:08
​​Russia starts building bridge to connect with North Korea
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: RIA Novosti

Construction of a road bridge across the Tumen River, which will connect Russia with North Korea, has begun in Russia's Primorsky Krai.

Source: RIA Novosti, Vedomosti, Interfax propagandists

Details: The bridge, which is being built by a Sochi company, is expected to be completed in a year and a half.

Advertisement:

At present, only a railway bridge and air links are in place between Russia and North Korea. The road bridge is expected to "increase cargo traffic and develop passenger traffic".

The total length of the bridge under construction (with access roads) is 4.7 kilometres. The length of the bridge itself is one kilometre. The length of the Russian side is 424 metres, and the length of the Korean side is 581 metres. The width of the bridge is 7 metres (two lanes).

A car checkpoint will be set up near the bridge crossing.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 4 December 2024, the treaty on strategic cooperation between Russia and North Korea came into force.
  • At the end of April 2025, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed that North Korean troops had been sent to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, citing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin later acknowledged their involvement and expressed "gratitude" to the North Korean forces assisting Russia.
  • The United States responded with "concern", while the European Union described the move as "a desperation call from Russia".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

North KoreaRussia
Advertisement:
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Roshchyna
Ukrainian Security Service drones behind attack on Russian defence plant in Murom, source says
​​Russia starts building bridge to connect with North Korea
Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire
Trump makes new statements on war in Ukraine, saying Putin "would like to stop war"
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows
All News
North Korea
North Korea shares blame for Russia's war in Ukraine, says US State Department
About 600 North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk Oblast – Seoul
Ukraine urges tougher sanctions following admission that North Korean troops are fighting for Russia
RECENT NEWS
15:38
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Roshchyna
15:04
Ukraine ready to sign US minerals agreement as early as 30 April, Bloomberg says
14:55
In second half of 2024, number of Russian cyberattacks rose by nearly half
14:19
EU allocates almost €1bn for defence, with some orders to be made in Ukraine
14:08
Nine hurt in Russian drone attack on Pivdenne in Kharkiv Oblast, including children
14:08
No Russian forces massing on border of Belarus, Ukraine's Border Guard Service reports
13:45
Ukraine passes EU screening on entrepreneurship and industrial policy
13:27
UK Defence Intelligence analyses prison sentence for popular Russian general
12:54
EXPLAINERWhy Spain was left without electricity for a whole day and what comes next
12:25
Ukrainian Security Service drones behind attack on Russian defence plant in Murom, source says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: