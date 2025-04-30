Construction of a road bridge across the Tumen River, which will connect Russia with North Korea, has begun in Russia's Primorsky Krai.

Source: RIA Novosti, Vedomosti, Interfax propagandists

Details: The bridge, which is being built by a Sochi company, is expected to be completed in a year and a half.

At present, only a railway bridge and air links are in place between Russia and North Korea. The road bridge is expected to "increase cargo traffic and develop passenger traffic".

The total length of the bridge under construction (with access roads) is 4.7 kilometres. The length of the bridge itself is one kilometre. The length of the Russian side is 424 metres, and the length of the Korean side is 581 metres. The width of the bridge is 7 metres (two lanes).

A car checkpoint will be set up near the bridge crossing.

Background:

On 4 December 2024, the treaty on strategic cooperation between Russia and North Korea came into force.

At the end of April 2025, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed that North Korean troops had been sent to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, citing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin later acknowledged their involvement and expressed "gratitude" to the North Korean forces assisting Russia.

The United States responded with "concern", while the European Union described the move as "a desperation call from Russia".

