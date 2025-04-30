Kyiv mourns woman killed in Russian attack, leaving behind 18-month-old daughter and husband who survived captivity
Anna Polishchuk lived with her family in an apartment on the first floor of a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. A Russian missile killed her and destroyed their home during the large-scale attack on the city on 24 April.
Source: UP. Life
Details: A funeral and farewell ceremony for Anna took place on 30 April, Radio Liberty has reported.
Anna is survived by her 18-month-old daughter and her husband, Oleksandr, who was taken prisoner in 2022 and lost his sight in one eye as a result.
A neighbour and friend of the family said Anna’s daughter is now living with him and his wife.
"What happens next remains to be seen. Because Sasha [Oleksandr – ed.] has been left without a home. I hope the state will pay attention to this. Sasha has given a lot for this country," he said.
Speaking to Hromadske immediately after the tragedy, Oleksandr, Anna’s husband, said "it all happened very fast". He managed to shield their 18-month-old daughter with his body. A neighbour found him under the rubble. His wife, who had been in the next room, died in the ambulance.
Background:
- On 24 April, Russia launched a combined strike, firing 215 missiles and drones, most of which targeted Kyiv. Thirteen civilians were killed in the Russian attack.
- Among the dead were a brother and sister – Nikita, 21, and Sofia, 19.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!