Kyiv mourns woman killed in Russian attack, leaving behind 18-month-old daughter and husband who survived captivity

Andrieieva ViktoriiaWednesday, 30 April 2025, 16:15
Kyiv mourns woman killed in Russian attack, leaving behind 18-month-old daughter and husband who survived captivity
The funeral of Anna Polishchuk, who was killed in a Russian attack, has taken place in Kyiv. Screenshot: video

Anna Polishchuk lived with her family in an apartment on the first floor of a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. A Russian missile killed her and destroyed their home during the large-scale attack on the city on 24 April.

Source: UP. Life

Details: A funeral and farewell ceremony for Anna took place on 30 April, Radio Liberty has reported.

Anna is survived by her 18-month-old daughter and her husband, Oleksandr, who was taken prisoner in 2022 and lost his sight in one eye as a result.

A neighbour and friend of the family said Anna’s daughter is now living with him and his wife.

"What happens next remains to be seen. Because Sasha [Oleksandr – ed.] has been left without a home. I hope the state will pay attention to this. Sasha has given a lot for this country," he said.

Speaking to Hromadske immediately after the tragedy, Oleksandr, Anna’s husband, said "it all happened very fast". He managed to shield their 18-month-old daughter with his body. A neighbour found him under the rubble. His wife, who had been in the next room, died in the ambulance.

Background: 

  • On 24 April, Russia launched a combined strike, firing 215 missiles and drones, most of which targeted Kyiv. Thirteen civilians were killed in the Russian attack.
  • Among the dead were a brother and sister – Nikita, 21, and Sofia, 19.

Latest details of minerals deal with US revealed
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
Moscow may be ready to discuss US presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says head of Russian state nuclear energy company
Ukrainian civil society calls on EU to overcome Hungary's veto on accession talks
US and Ukraine have last-minute disagreement over minerals deal, says FT
Man killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy may visit Czechia on 4 May
Ukrainian PM outlines how US minerals deal fund will work and where profits will go
EXPLAINERWho will run Germany in Merz’s government and what Ukraine can expect
Woman dies in hospital after being injured in 26 April Russian attack on Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
