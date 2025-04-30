Woman dies in hospital after being injured in 26 April Russian attack on Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aftermath of the 26 April Russian attack on Kamianske. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

An 88-year-old woman has died in hospital after sustaining severe burns in a Russian drone strike on a nine-storey apartment block in the city of Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 26 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An 88-year-old woman who was injured in Kamianske on 26 April has died in hospital. She had suffered severe burns. All this time, doctors had been fighting to save her life. Sadly, she has died."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak noted that this is the second person to have been killed in that attack.

Background: On 26 April, a Russian drone struck a nine-storey apartment block in Kamianske. At the time, one person was known to have been killed and four injured, including an 11-year-old child.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!