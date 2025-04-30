All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 April 2025, 18:56

The Khochu k svoim website. Screenshot

The website of the state project Khochu k svoim ("I want to return to my people") now has 300 profiles of convicted collaborators who want to go to Russia in exchange for Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity.

Source: Khochu k svoim website; Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian authorities have been informed of the desire of each of the 300 Ukrainian traitors to go to Russia. But Moscow refuses to take its former agents. Now that they are in prison, Russia is only interested in them as material for propaganda and fake news."

Details: It is noted that one collaborator has already taken advantage of the opportunity to leave for Russia on condition that Ukrainians are brought back from Russian captivity.

Five collaborators have stopped working with the Russians thanks to the project.

Thirty-five potential collaborators are being checked thanks to information received from vigilant members of the public.

Twenty Ukrainian citizens who do not want to live in Ukraine and have expressed a wish to live in Russia have submitted applications through a special form on the project’s website. These applications are being processed by representatives of the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner.



