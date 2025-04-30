Austrian government appoints coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction

Meinl-Reisinger and Anzengruber. Photo: Head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter)

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has introduced the special coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction, Wolfgang Anzengruber, the former Chairman of the Board of the Verbund energy concern.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Austrian daily newspaper Die Presse

Details: In her account on X (Twitter), Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that the Austrian federal government had made Ukraine's reconstruction a priority - "both to support Ukraine itself and in the interests of the Austrian economy and, therefore, the Austrian people".

Advertisement:

"I am very pleased that we have been able to attract Wolfgang Anzengruber, a recognised expert who knows entrepreneurship, business and energy issues like few others. That is why he is the ideal candidate to help Austria in its reconstruction efforts," added Meinl-Reisinger.

At a briefing on 30 April, the Austrian foreign minister said that about 200 Austrian companies are already operating directly in Ukraine, creating jobs and contributing to stability.

"We have strong companies with the necessary expertise," she said.

Advertisement:

Anzengruber, the former chairman of the board of the Verbund energy concern, in turn, named green energy, hydropower, infrastructure, mechanical engineering, road construction, housing, services, insurance and finance as priority areas.

He said that this is "a complex and multifaceted job".

Meanwhile, the far-right Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) criticised the appointment.

"The most expensive government in history has once again created a ‘warm seat’ for a person from the ÖVP circle, a position that does not provide anything for Austrian citizens," said FPÖ foreign policy spokesperson Susanne Fürst.

She added that Ukraine's reconstruction is possible only after the war is over, and Austria should not take responsibility for it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!