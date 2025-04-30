All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Austrian government appoints coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 April 2025, 19:27
Austrian government appoints coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction
Meinl-Reisinger and Anzengruber. Photo: Head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter)

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has introduced the special coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction, Wolfgang Anzengruber, the former Chairman of the Board of the Verbund energy concern.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Austrian daily newspaper Die Presse

Details: In her account on X (Twitter), Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that the Austrian federal government had made Ukraine's reconstruction a priority - "both to support Ukraine itself and in the interests of the Austrian economy and, therefore, the Austrian people".

Advertisement:

"I am very pleased that we have been able to attract Wolfgang Anzengruber, a recognised expert who knows entrepreneurship, business and energy issues like few others. That is why he is the ideal candidate to help Austria in its reconstruction efforts," added Meinl-Reisinger.

At a briefing on 30 April, the Austrian foreign minister said that about 200 Austrian companies are already operating directly in Ukraine, creating jobs and contributing to stability.

"We have strong companies with the necessary expertise," she said.

Advertisement:

Anzengruber, the former chairman of the board of the Verbund energy concern, in turn, named green energy, hydropower, infrastructure, mechanical engineering, road construction, housing, services, insurance and finance as priority areas.

He said that this is "a complex and multifaceted job".

Meanwhile, the far-right Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) criticised the appointment.

"The most expensive government in history has once again created a ‘warm seat’ for a person from the ÖVP circle, a position that does not provide anything for Austrian citizens," said FPÖ foreign policy spokesperson Susanne Fürst.

She added that Ukraine's reconstruction is possible only after the war is over, and Austria should not take responsibility for it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Austriaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
US states Ukraine decided to "amend" mineral deal
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
Kyiv and Washington may sign minerals deal within 24 hours, says Ukraine's PM
Axios learns details of brief conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump at Vatican
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Ukrainian Security Service drones behind attack on Russian defence plant in Murom, source says
All News
Austria
Austrian parliament adopts resolution demanding return of abducted Ukrainian children
Minibus carrying Ukrainian passengers collides with lorry in Austria, four dead
Russia-driven campaign to spread disinformation about Ukraine exposed in Austria
RECENT NEWS
21:25
OSCE condemns Russia's murder of Ukrainian journalist Vikoriia Roshchyna
20:57
US states Ukraine decided to "amend" mineral deal
20:48
Belarus releases American citizen accused of preparing assassination plot on Alexander Lukashenko – CNN
19:32
Latest details of minerals deal with US revealed – Bloomberg
19:27
Austrian government appoints coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction
18:56
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
18:38
Moscow may be ready to discuss US presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says head of Russian state nuclear energy company
18:35
Ukrainian civil society calls on EU to overcome Hungary's veto on accession talks
18:29
US and Ukraine have last-minute disagreement over minerals deal, says FT
18:18
Man killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: