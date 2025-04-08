Russia attacks with Iskander ballistic missile and 46 drones: 40 UAVs failed to reach their targets
The Russians have attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 46 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 7 April. Forty drones have not reached their targets.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "As of 08:00, nine Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the country's east and north. A total of 31 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."
Details: Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts came under attack.
The missile was launched from the Russian city of Kursk and the drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.
