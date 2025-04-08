All Sections
Russian Iskander missile destroys defunct recreation centre in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 April 2025, 08:59
Destroyed building. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the village of Vysokyi in Kharkiv Oblast late on the evening of 7 April. An Iskander ballistic missile has struck a building on the territory belonging to a defunct recreation centre, injuring three people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "23:18, Kharkiv district, Vysokyi hromada, village of Vysokyi. An Iskander-M ballistic missile strike targeted the grounds of a defunct recreation centre."

Details: Syniehubov added that the missile hit the centre's four-storey building. Three people suffered acute stress reactions.

 
Destroyed building
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

He also shared photos from the scene, showing the destroyed building. At least one car was also damaged.

 
Damaged car
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians had attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 46 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 7 April. Forty drones did not reach their targets.

