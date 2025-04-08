Ukrainian delegation to visit US for mineral resources talks on 11–12 April, Bloomberg says

Ukrainian officials will visit the United States later this week for talks on a new draft agreement on mineral resources.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The two sources reported that the Ukrainian delegation will include deputy ministers from Ukraine’s Ministries of Economy and Justice. However, no top-level politicians will be involved, as talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump currently require technical consultations.

Advertisement:

The sources also said that Kyiv has appointed an international law firm to advise on the negotiations. The visit is expected to take place on 11–12 April.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine would send a team to Washington this week to launch negotiations on a new draft agreement on mineral resources.

European Pravda reported that the Trump administration reintroduced a clause into a proposed agreement on Ukrainian subsoil resources that obliges Ukraine to repay the full amount of US aid provided since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

The draft of the large agreement specifies that Ukraine would be obligated to reimburse the US for all assistance – including budgetary, military and humanitarian aid – provided since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!