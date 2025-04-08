All Sections
Ukrainian delegation to visit US for mineral resources talks on 11–12 April, Bloomberg says

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 8 April 2025, 14:14
Ukrainian delegation to visit US for mineral resources talks on 11–12 April, Bloomberg says
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian officials will visit the United States later this week for talks on a new draft agreement on mineral resources.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The two sources reported that the Ukrainian delegation will include deputy ministers from Ukraine’s Ministries of Economy and Justice. However, no top-level politicians will be involved, as talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump currently require technical consultations.

The sources also said that Kyiv has appointed an international law firm to advise on the negotiations. The visit is expected to take place on 11–12 April.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine would send a team to Washington this week to launch negotiations on a new draft agreement on mineral resources.
  • European Pravda reported that the Trump administration reintroduced a clause into a proposed agreement on Ukrainian subsoil resources that obliges Ukraine to repay the full amount of US aid provided since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.
  • The draft of the large agreement specifies that Ukraine would be obligated to reimburse the US for all assistance – including budgetary, military and humanitarian aid – provided since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

USAUkraine
