US relocates its military from key logistics hub in Poland through which Ukraine receives aid

The US Army Europe and Africa has announced the redeployment of US military personnel and equipment from Jasionka Airport in Poland, which is a key hub for assistance to Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the US Army Europe and Africa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The United States Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) has announced that the redeployment of US military personnel and equipment from Jasionka Airport near Rzeszów to other locations in Poland has been long planned.

As highlighted in a communiqué published on the command's website on Monday, the redeployment is "part of a broader strategy to optimise US military operations, improving the level of support to Allies and partners while also enhancing efficiencies".

It notes that the decision "reflects months of assessment and planning" conducted in coordination with Poland and other NATO allies.

"The site is not at a permanent Polish military base, but has been utilized by U.S., NATO and partner forces for three years", the statement says.

Jasionka, under the leadership of Poland and NATO, will continue to be used to provide military assistance to Ukraine, the command said.

In response to the communiqué, Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed that the relocation of US military equipment from Jasionka does not mean a withdrawal of troops.

For reference: The US military arrived at the airfield near Rzeszów at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, Jasionka has become a key logistical hub for the technical support provided by Western countries to Ukraine. As a particularly important location, it has been covered by, among other things, US Patriot air defence systems.

Initially, support for Ukraine within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein) was controlled by the United States. As a result of the NATO summit in Washington, the responsibility was transferred to NATO, and thus to other member states. To take this from the Americans’ hands, anti-aircraft systems from Germany and Norway have been deployed there in recent months.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that there is no reason to talk about the US withdrawal from the Ramstein group.

The Secretary General was asked about media reports that the Pentagon chief would not attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group for the first time, and whether this was a signal that the United States was withdrawing from the initiative.

The next meeting of the Ramstein group will take place on 11 April at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and will be co-chaired by the UK and Germany for the first time.

