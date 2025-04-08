All Sections
Belgian PM outlines timeline for promised F-16 jets to Ukraine

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 8 April 2025, 16:31
Belgian PM outlines timeline for promised F-16 jets to Ukraine
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever during a press conference in Kyiv on 8 April 2025. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has stated that Ukraine is expected to receive two F-16 fighter jets for spare parts this year, with the timing of the deliveries depending on when Belgium itself will receive the F-35 fighter jets it has ordered.

Source: De Wever during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 8 April amid De Wever's first official visit to Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: De Wever was asked about the timing of the promised F-16 deliveries.

Quote: "We will deliver two F-16s for spare parts this year and certainly deliver two fighter planes next year. We hope to do more but we are depending on the delivery of the F-35. There is no delay in Belgium but the F-35 has delays. Once the F-35 arrives, the F-16 leaves, it's as simple as that."

Background:

  • It was reported back in 2023 that Belgium's ordered F-35s would be delivered with delays.
  • On 8 April, Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and Defence Minister Theo Francken arrived in Kyiv – their first visit to Ukraine since the formation of Belgium's new government.

