All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Drones attack Russia's Mozdok, home to military air base

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 April 2025, 07:23
Drones attack Russia's Mozdok, home to military air base
Military air base was attacked. Photo: Astra

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that there has been a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Russia on the night of 8-9 April. Air defence has allegedly downed 158 drones over Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Sergei Menyaylo, Head of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania; Astra Telegram channel citing local residents

Details: It was claimed that 67 UAVs were downed over Krasnodar Krai, 29 over Rostov Oblast, 15 over North Ossetia, 11 over Voronezh Oblast, 10 over Kursk Oblast, five over Belgorod Oblast, three over temporarily occupied Crimea, two over Penza Oblast, and one each over Saratov and Oryol oblasts and Stavropol Krai.

Advertisement:

Another seven drones were purportedly shot down over the Sea of Azov, and six over the Black Sea.

Quote from Menyaylo: "An attack by unmanned aerial vehicles was repelled in the Mozdok district. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, air defence systems destroyed 15 drones."

Details: Menyaylo claimed that "there were no casualties or destruction". Meanwhile, he added that a "drone threat is in effect" in North Ossetia.

Advertisement:

Astra Telegram channel, citing local residents, reported that drones had targeted a military air base in Mozdok. Photos showing smoke after the attack were posted on social media. The consequences are not yet known.

However, Astra wrote that it had geolocated the photos with smoke and concluded that the footage had been taken near the Palace of Culture on 50th Anniversary of Oktyabr Square, which is approximately six kilometres from the air base.

For reference: The MiG-31K and Tu aircraft used in many attacks on Ukraine usually take off from the Mozdok air base.

Background:

  • On 8 June 2024, drones attacked Russia's North Ossetia for the first time, specifically Mozdok, where the air base used for launching strikes on Ukraine is located.
  • The Mozdok air base was attacked again by drones in July 2024. The air base was damaged at that time.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Denmark to send soldiers for training in Ukraine
All News
Russia
US and Russia to hold talks in Istanbul on embassy operations
Russia loses 1,270 soldiers over past day
Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 43 artillery systems over past day
RECENT NEWS
23:39
UpdatedSeveral fires break out in Dnipro due to UAV attack: 2 people killed, 16 injured
20:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
20:29
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
19:23
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder the work of Germany's new government and will Merz become Europe's new leader?
19:15
Zelenskyy says over 40% of weapons used on battlefield are made in Ukraine
18:21
US confirms state secretary and Trump's envoy Witkoff heading to Paris to discuss Ukraine
18:19
After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire
17:47
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
17:23
North Korea has gained over US$20 billion from supporting Russia in Ukraine war
17:22
Russia has violated energy ceasefire over 30 times since 25 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: