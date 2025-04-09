Drones attack Russia's Mozdok, home to military air base

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that there has been a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Russia on the night of 8-9 April. Air defence has allegedly downed 158 drones over Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Sergei Menyaylo, Head of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania; Astra Telegram channel citing local residents

Details: It was claimed that 67 UAVs were downed over Krasnodar Krai, 29 over Rostov Oblast, 15 over North Ossetia, 11 over Voronezh Oblast, 10 over Kursk Oblast, five over Belgorod Oblast, three over temporarily occupied Crimea, two over Penza Oblast, and one each over Saratov and Oryol oblasts and Stavropol Krai.

Another seven drones were purportedly shot down over the Sea of Azov, and six over the Black Sea.

Quote from Menyaylo: "An attack by unmanned aerial vehicles was repelled in the Mozdok district. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, air defence systems destroyed 15 drones."

Details: Menyaylo claimed that "there were no casualties or destruction". Meanwhile, he added that a "drone threat is in effect" in North Ossetia.

Astra Telegram channel, citing local residents, reported that drones had targeted a military air base in Mozdok. Photos showing smoke after the attack were posted on social media. The consequences are not yet known.

However, Astra wrote that it had geolocated the photos with smoke and concluded that the footage had been taken near the Palace of Culture on 50th Anniversary of Oktyabr Square, which is approximately six kilometres from the air base.

For reference: The MiG-31K and Tu aircraft used in many attacks on Ukraine usually take off from the Mozdok air base.

Background:

On 8 June 2024, drones attacked Russia's North Ossetia for the first time, specifically Mozdok, where the air base used for launching strikes on Ukraine is located.

The Mozdok air base was attacked again by drones in July 2024. The air base was damaged at that time.

