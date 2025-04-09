EU top diplomat comments on Chinese citizens' involvement in war against Ukraine

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, commenting on reports about Chinese citizens participating in the war against Ukraine, has referred to China as the "key enabler" of Russia in the war.

Source: Kallas at a press conference after the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels on 9 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas reported that the matter of Chinese citizens, captured on the front line in Ukraine, was discussed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the meeting of the Association Council.

Quote: "Of course, it doesn’t mean that the Chinese army is involved [in the war – ed.], but of course they can share the information that they know about this.

What is clear is that China is the key enabler of Russia’s war. Without Chinese support, Russia wouldn’t be able to wage the war in the amount that they are waging this. We see that 80% of the dual-use goods are actually entering Russia via China."

Additionally, Kallas reiterated North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the evidence of its military personnel and equipment being present in Russia.

"If China would want to really stop the support [of the war – ed.], it would have an impact," Kallas stated.

Background: On 8 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast had captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting in the ranks of the Russian military.

