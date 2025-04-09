Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to purchase large aid package from US

Ukraine is ready to purchase a large aid package from the United States in one form or another and sees this as a security guarantee.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Regarding the additional package, we want it and we are ready, and we have submitted to the American side a large package that we wish to purchase. To purchase in one form or another. It is our format – how we will pay for it. And we did not ask for the future package to be provided for free. We are counting on it even as a security guarantee."

Details: Zelenskyy specified that Ukraine’s requests within the package include air defence and "other relevant tools that we badly need". Among other things, Ukraine has asked the United States for at least ten air defence systems.

"This is protection; this will be assistance for us after the war ends; this is a security guarantee – that Ukraine is shielded by air defence. There are many different formats and tools we are ready for. We were even ready to find 30 or 50 billion for the corresponding package," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

The administration of Donald Trump has not allocated military aid to Ukraine since coming to office, though weapons under packages announced by the previous administration continue to arrive.

Earlier, Trump stated that the United States would continue to send weapons to Ukraine but expressed hope that a ceasefire could be reached quickly.

Zelenskyy believes that the United States should be responsible for overseeing a ceasefire, but they may share responsibility, focus and control over implementation of the full ceasefire with a European country.

