Trump said Ukraine would continue receiving weapons from US

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 19:37
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukraine would keep receiving American weapons but expressed hope that these deliveries would not be as large, given his desire to end the war.

Source: Trump made this statement in response to a BBC question during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, 28 February, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: When asked whether he planned to send more weapons to Ukraine if there is no peace, Trump said that the US aimed not to send many weapons but to end the war.

Quote from Trump: "The answer is yes. But hopefully we won't have to send much [weapons – ed.] because I'm looking forward to getting it done quickly." 

Background:

  • On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to sign the mineral resources agreement.
  • Zelenskyy told Trump that territorial compromises with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin – whom he called a killer and terrorist – are impossible.
  • During the meeting, Zelenskyy also showed Trump photos of Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been held in Russian captivity.

