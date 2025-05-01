"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
US President Donald Trump has stated that signing a critical minerals deal with Ukraine could potentially generate more revenue for Washington than the US$350 billion he claims has been spent on supporting Kyiv.
Source: European Pravda, citing Trump at a phone-in with NewsNation, an American cable news network
Details: Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US has spent about US$350 billion on assistance to Ukraine, although the actual figure is believed to be lower.
The US president noted that European nations have spent US$100 billion on supporting Ukraine, adding that their funds are secure due to Russian money in their banks.
"[Former US President Joe] Biden handed them [Ukraine – ed.] US$350 billion in between cash and military equipment... and we got nothing," Trump added.
That's why, Trump said, he felt "foolish" and highlighted Ukraine's "great rare earths".
"And we made a deal today where we get much more, in theory, than the US$350 billion," Trump said.
He also expressed his desire to help quickly reach a lasting peace agreement to end the deaths of soldiers on both sides and civilians.
Background:
- At the end of the day on 30 April, it was officially announced that Ukraine and the United States had signed a critical minerals deal.
- The signed agreement largely aligns with the key points made public by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier that day.
- European Pravda reported that the agreement on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund outlines the basic political parameters of bilateral cooperation but leaves several important provisions unspecified.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!