Draft minerals agreement with US aligns with Ukraine's EU accession commitments, says Ukraine's PM

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 30 April 2025, 17:15
Draft minerals agreement with US aligns with Ukraine's EU accession commitments, says Ukraine's PM
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has confirmed that a draft minerals agreement with the US, which is almost ready to be signed, will not hinder Kyiv's accession to the EU and does not contradict its European integration commitments.

Source: European Pravda, citing Shmyhal on the national joint 24/7 newscast on 30 April

Details: Shmyhal noted that the format of cooperation provided for in the agreement does not contradict Ukraine's European integration plans and commitments.

"This agreement does not intersect in any way, cannot harm and does not contradict Ukraine's accession to the European Union or our European integration commitments," he said. "This is also an important point that I'd like to emphasise in our conversation, as it is crucial that we comply with our European integration obligations under the Association Agreement and our candidate status."

Background:

