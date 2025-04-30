Trump makes new statements on war in Ukraine, saying Putin "would like to stop war"

US President Donald Trump has not said whether he trusts Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but suggested that Putin "would like to stop the war". Trump has added that if he had not won the election, Putin would have taken "over all of Ukraine".

Source: Trump in an interview with ABC News; CNN

Details: ABC News reiterated a post by Trump in which he had criticised Putin for strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and suggested that Putin does not want to end the war, but was simply "tapping" him along.

In an interview with journalist Terry Moran, Trump stated: "I would say that he [Putin] would like to stop the war".

Trump avoided answering the question of whether he trusts Putin.

Quote from Trump: "I don't trust you. I don't trust a lot of people, but I do think this – I think that he, let's say he respects me, and I believe because of me, he's not going to take over the whole [of Ukraine]."

"If it weren't for me, I think he'd want to take over the whole country, personally."

"I think if I didn't win the election, he would have gotten all of Ukraine."

"And because of me, I do believe that he's willing to stop the fighting."

Previously: On 28 April, Trump expressed his disappointment over the Russian missile strike on Kyiv and uncertainty about Putin's intentions to end the war.

Background:

On 26 April, Zelenskyy met with Trump in Rome on the sidelines of official events for the funeral of Pope Francis.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that his meeting with Trump has the potential to be historic. The White House also called the meeting very productive.

