Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 1 May 2025, 12:39
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian government has released the text of a minerals deal with the United States, available in Ukrainian and English.

Source: the website of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers (government), as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the Regulatory Acts section, a directive from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal approving and authorising the signing of the agreement to establish the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund has been posted.

In addition, the texts of the document were published in Ukrainian and English.

Background: 

  • European Pravda had previously seen the text and revealed the main details of the agreement signed on 30 April in Washington. In particular, it mentions 57 minerals and US military assistance.
  • The signed agreement largely aligns with the key points made public by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier that day.
  • US President Donald Trump stated that the minerals deal will give Washington more than it has spent on supporting Ukraine.

